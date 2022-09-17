DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Friday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08.
About DKSH
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.