DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Friday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

