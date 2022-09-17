DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. DLH has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DLH Company Profile

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

