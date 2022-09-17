DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.