DnB Asset Management AS Has $24.50 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum China were worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,092,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

