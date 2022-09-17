DnB Asset Management AS Sells 155,049 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,049 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $120,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

