Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Docebo Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Docebo by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Docebo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,884,000. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in Docebo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

