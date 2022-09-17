Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.81 and a beta of 1.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
