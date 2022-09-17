DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 319.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.90. 2,116,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,628. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

