Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,771.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $914,913.54 and $16,771.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

