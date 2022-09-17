Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

