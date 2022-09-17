Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,848. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Duluth has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 67.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

