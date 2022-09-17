Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPMLF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Dundee Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

