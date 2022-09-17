Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Dune Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ DUNE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 2,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.16.
Insider Activity at Dune Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $3,183,280.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Dune Acquisition
Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dune Acquisition (DUNE)
