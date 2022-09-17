Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUNE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 2,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Insider Activity at Dune Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $3,183,280.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

About Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

