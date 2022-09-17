Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,991 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

