Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 496,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.18.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
