Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 496,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.18.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.