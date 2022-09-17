Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 2,171,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

