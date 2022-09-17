Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. 21,238,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,781,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

