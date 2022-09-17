ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in August

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,814,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 1,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 42,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

