Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBL stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

