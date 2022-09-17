EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Initiates Coverage on HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HQI stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $306,089.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $306,089.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

