Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $31.61. 1,295,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,916. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

