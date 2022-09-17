Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Endesa has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

