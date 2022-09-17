Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at $4,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $2,563,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

