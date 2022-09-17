Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue $0.92 Semi-annual Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9169 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

ENI has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of E opened at $22.90 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 164.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

