Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue $0.92 Semi-annual Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9169 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
ENI has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
ENI Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of E opened at $22.90 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 164.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.