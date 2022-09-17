enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 344,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Insider Activity at enVVeno Medical

In other enVVeno Medical news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 7,751 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $47,591.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,393.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,941. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

About enVVeno Medical

NVNO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

