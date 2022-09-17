EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $5.22 million and $287,310.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00065162 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00078562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

