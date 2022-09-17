EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $5.22 million and $287,310.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057256 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005554 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00065162 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00078562 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About EPIK Prime
EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EPIK Prime
