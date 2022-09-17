Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Up 93.3% in August

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Eqonex alerts:

Eqonex Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Eqonex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,596. Eqonex has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eqonex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eqonex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eqonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.