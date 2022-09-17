Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Up 93.3% in August

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Eqonex Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Eqonex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,596. Eqonex has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Eqonex Company Profile
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.
