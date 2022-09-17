Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.4 %

Equinix stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $624.75. 819,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $664.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $873.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

