ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

NYSE ESAB opened at $37.50 on Friday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

