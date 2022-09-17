Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ESKYF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.43. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of 1.06 and a 1-year high of 2.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Eskay Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 price objective on the stock.
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
