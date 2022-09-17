Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 321.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

