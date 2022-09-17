Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
CUYTF stock remained flat at $28.35 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $56.87.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
