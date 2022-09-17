Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

CUYTF stock remained flat at $28.35 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $56.87.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

