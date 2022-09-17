Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 13.10 price target on the stock.

Eurocash Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUSHF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Eurocash has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

