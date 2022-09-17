Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Position Cut by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health Stock Performance

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $37.98. 1,177,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

