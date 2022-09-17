Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.00 ($18.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.82. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

