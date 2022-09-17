Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXNGet Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

