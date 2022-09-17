Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.62. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

