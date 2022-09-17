Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Facedrive Price Performance
OTCMKTS FDVRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 30,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,363. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
Facedrive Company Profile
