Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Facedrive Price Performance

OTCMKTS FDVRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 30,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,363. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Facedrive alerts:

Facedrive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.