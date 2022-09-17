Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in August

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fagron Price Performance

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Fagron has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

