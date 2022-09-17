Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires $13,015.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Planson bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,728.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

