FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-$24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $43.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.02. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

