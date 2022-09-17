Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.
About Ferrellgas Partners
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.