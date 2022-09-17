Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

