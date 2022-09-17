Financial Review: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.34 $2.17 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $585.82 million 0.06 $116.69 million $6.02 0.37

This table compares United Maritime and Navios Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime 21.49% 240.27% 9.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime beats United Maritime on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company's fleet consisted of 36 vessels totaling 3.9 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

