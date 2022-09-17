First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.
First Bancorp of Indiana Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp of Indiana’s previous dividend of $0.16.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
