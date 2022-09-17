First Community Trust NA Sells 1,223 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

