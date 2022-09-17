First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.22. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.