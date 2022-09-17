First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BICK remained flat at $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

