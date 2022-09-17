First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,303 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 6.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

