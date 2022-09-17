Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.85. The stock had a trading volume of 838,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Five Below by 54.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.