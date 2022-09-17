Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RDIV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,549. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

