Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,183 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 6,073,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%.

